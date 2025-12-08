Seton Hall faces Columbia, aims for 4th straight home win

Columbia Lions (6-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2, 1-0 Big East) South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Columbia Lions (6-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (5-2, 1-0 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Pirates take on Columbia.

The Pirates have gone 3-0 at home. Seton Hall is the Big East leader with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Mariana Valenzuela averaging 8.3.

The Lions are 3-0 on the road. Columbia ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Seton Hall scores 76.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 66.8 Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savannah Catalon is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals. Valenzuela is shooting 55.3% and averaging 14.7 points.

Riley Weiss is averaging 19.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals.

