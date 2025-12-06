Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sellers leads No. 21…

Sellers leads No. 21 Washington against No. 16 USC after 29-point performance

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 4:46 AM

Washington Huskies (8-0) at USC Trojans (6-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Washington visits No. 16 USC after Sayvia Sellers scored 29 points in Washington’s 80-54 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Trojans are 5-0 on their home court. USC is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-0 in road games. Washington has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

USC scores 73.9 points, 25.6 more per game than the 48.3 Washington allows. Washington averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game USC gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jazzy Davidson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points.

Sellers is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up