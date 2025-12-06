Sellers leads No. 21 Washington against No. 16 USC after 29-point performance

Washington Huskies (8-0) at USC Trojans (6-2) Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Washington visits No.…

Washington Huskies (8-0) at USC Trojans (6-2)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Washington visits No. 16 USC after Sayvia Sellers scored 29 points in Washington’s 80-54 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Trojans are 5-0 on their home court. USC is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-0 in road games. Washington has an 8-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

USC scores 73.9 points, 25.6 more per game than the 48.3 Washington allows. Washington averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game USC gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Jazzy Davidson is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.0 points.

Sellers is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Avery Howell is averaging 12.1 points.

