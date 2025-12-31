Seattle U wins 69-55 against Washington State

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado’s 15 points helped Seattle U defeat Washington State 69-55 on Tuesday. Maldonado shot 3 of…

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado’s 15 points helped Seattle U defeat Washington State 69-55 on Tuesday.

Maldonado shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Redhawks (12-3, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Junseok Yeo shot 3 for 10 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 10 points. Will Heimbrodt shot 3 of 8 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding three blocks.

The Cougars (6-9, 1-1) were led in scoring by Aaron Glass , who finished with 13 points. ND Okafor added 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Washington State. Jerone Morton also had eight points.

Seattle U took the lead with 9:00 left in the first half and did not trail again. Jojo Murphy led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-22 at the break. Seattle U closed out the victory over Washington State in the final half, while Maldonado led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

