Seattle U faces UTSA on 5-game win streak

Seattle U Redhawks (10-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-7) San Antonio; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U aims to…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-7)

San Antonio; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Redhawks take on UTSA.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 on their home court. UTSA has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Redhawks are 2-0 on the road. Seattle U is eighth in the WCC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Austin Maurer averaging 4.8.

UTSA is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U has shot at a 51.0% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Brent Moss is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Maleek Arington is averaging 4.1 points, five assists and 2.1 steals for the Redhawks. Brayden Maldonado is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.