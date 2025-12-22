Seattle U faces UTSA on 5-game win streak

Seattle U Redhawks (10-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-7) San Antonio; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-2) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-7)

San Antonio; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against UTSA.

The Roadrunners are 2-2 in home games. UTSA has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redhawks have gone 2-0 away from home. Seattle U has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UTSA scores 71.5 points, 5.1 more per game than the 66.4 Seattle U allows. Seattle U scores 6.8 more points per game (81.8) than UTSA allows (75.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Simpson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Brent Moss is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 16 points and two steals. Junseok Yeo is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

