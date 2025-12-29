Seattle U faces Santa Clara on 3-game skid

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8, 0-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-3, 1-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-8, 0-1 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-3, 1-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U enters the matchup against Santa Clara as losers of three straight games.

The Broncos are 5-1 on their home court. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 17.3 assists per game led by Ashley Hawkins averaging 5.9.

The Redhawks are 0-1 against conference opponents. Seattle U gives up 73.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.7 points per game.

Santa Clara scores 81.1 points, 8.1 more per game than the 73.0 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Redhawks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is shooting 45.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 15 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

