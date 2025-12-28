Seamster, UT Arlington Mavericks square off against the Tarleton State Texans

Tarleton State Texans (9-4) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-4) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces…

Tarleton State Texans (9-4) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-4)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State faces UT Arlington in WAC action Monday.

The Mavericks are 4-0 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks fourth in the WAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Raysean Seamster averaging 4.2.

The Texans are 2-4 in road games. Tarleton State ranks fifth in the WAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Freddy Hicks averaging 2.1.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Texans meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaia Isaac averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texans, scoring 6.3 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Dior Johnson is shooting 59.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Texans: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 12.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

