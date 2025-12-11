Seaman’s 25 lead Cal State Fullerton past Bethesda 116-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman scored 25 points, Jefferson Monegro added 21, and Cal State Fullerton beat the Bethesda…

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Landon Seaman scored 25 points, Jefferson Monegro added 21, and Cal State Fullerton beat the Bethesda Flames 116-66 on Wednesday night.

Seaman shot 10 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Titans (4-7). Jefferson Monegro made 5 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line and finished with five rebounds and seven assists. Joshua Ward had 17 points and shot 7 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Kenji Cooper led the Flames in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Bethesda also got 15 points from Miles Sulka. Cameron Durr finished with 10 points.

Bethesda is a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

