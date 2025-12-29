SE Louisiana visits Incarnate Word following Bailey’s 24-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) San Antonio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts SE Louisiana after Davion Bailey scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 90-66 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 5-0 at home. Incarnate Word has a 3-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-2 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Incarnate Word averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is averaging 21.8 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Isaiah Gaines is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

