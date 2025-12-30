SE Louisiana visits Bailey and Incarnate Word

SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland) San Antonio; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 1-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces SE Louisiana after Davion Bailey scored 24 points in Incarnate Word’s 90-66 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals are 5-0 in home games. Incarnate Word ranks second in the Southland with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Glover averaging 2.6.

The Lions have gone 1-2 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is 1-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Incarnate Word averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana’s 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than Incarnate Word has given up to its opponents (46.3%).

The Cardinals and Lions face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Lions. Peter Hemschemeier is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

