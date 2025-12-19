SE Louisiana hosts Memphis after Smith’s 27-point performance

Memphis Tigers (4-7) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-6, 1-2 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays…

Memphis Tigers (4-7) at SE Louisiana Lions (2-6, 1-2 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays SE Louisiana after Tamya Smith scored 27 points in Memphis’ 85-57 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Lions are 2-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bethany Graves averaging 2.2.

The Tigers are 2-2 in road games. Memphis allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

SE Louisiana scores 61.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 70.5 Memphis allows. Memphis averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game SE Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals. Natali Huff is shooting 34.7% and averaging 9.5 points.

Chae Harris averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Smith is shooting 36.5% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.