SE Louisiana faces No. 2 Texas after Azouri’s 22-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (2-7, 1-2 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (14-0, 1-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on No. 2 Texas after Lihi Azouri scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 70-66 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Longhorns are 9-0 on their home court. Texas is 11-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions have gone 0-5 away from home. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Bethany Graves averaging 2.2.

Texas makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (46.8%). SE Louisiana has shot at a 35.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 18.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Collins is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Lions. Natali Huff is averaging 10.0 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

