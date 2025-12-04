Scovens leads Davidson against Citadel after 21-point game

Citadel Bulldogs (2-6) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-6) at Davidson Wildcats (6-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Citadel after Josh Scovens scored 21 points in Davidson’s 90-74 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. Davidson is seventh in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Citadel gives up 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

Davidson is shooting 49.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 49.3% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel averages 70.5 points per game, 0.4 more than the 70.1 Davidson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Adam is shooting 61.9% and averaging 12.5 points for the Wildcats. Sam Brown is averaging 9.3 points.

Christian Moore is averaging 11 points for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 10.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.