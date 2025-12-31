Scotty Washington scores 26 as High Point beats UNC Asheville 87-69 in Big South Conference opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 26 points to lead High Point to an 87-69 victory over UNC Asheville…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Scotty Washington had 26 points to lead High Point to an 87-69 victory over UNC Asheville on Wednesday in a Big South Conference opener.

Washington shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (13-3, 1-0). Rob Martin added 14 points and Terry Anderson scored 12.

The Bulldogs (6-9, 0-1) were led by Kameron Taylor with 21 points and six rebounds. Justin Wright added 18 points and Daren Patrick scored 11.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.