Scott scores 19 as No. 14 Baylor women turn back UTSA 73-55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 19 points and No. 14 Baylor pulled away in the second half to beat UTSA 73-55 on Sunday.

Scott made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and made all six of her foul shots for the Bears (9-1), who improved to 6-0 at home.

Jana Van Gytenbeek sank 4 of 8 from 3-point range, scoring 16 for Baylor. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs pitched in with 14 points and five rebounds.

Ereauna Hardaway totaled 15 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the Roadrunners (3-5), now 1-3 on the road. Cheyenne Rowe added 10 points and eight boards.

Van Gytenbeek hit two 3-pointers and scored eight to help Baylor take a 15-11 lead after one quarter.

Adriana Robles had seven points in the second period, Rowe scored six and UTSA hung in and only trailed 31-26 at halftime.

Baylor gained some separation in the third quarter, getting nine points from Scott to take a 52-40 lead into the fourth. Scott hit two free throws to give the Bears their largest lead at 64-44 with 5:15 left to play.

Baylor made 17 of 21 foul shots, while the Roadrunners sank 1 of 4.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Alabama State on Tuesday.

UTSA: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

