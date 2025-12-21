Scott leads Indiana State against Illinois State after 24-point outing

Indiana State Sycamores (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-3, 1-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Indiana State Sycamores (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-3, 1-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State faces Illinois State after Ian Scott scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 108-99 overtime loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Redbirds have gone 5-0 at home. Illinois State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sycamores are 0-1 against MVC opponents. Indiana State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Illinois State averages 80.7 points, 8.4 more per game than the 72.3 Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Illinois State gives up.

The Redbirds and Sycamores meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Kinziger is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Redbirds. Boden Skunberg is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Xavier Hall is averaging nine points and 5.3 assists for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

