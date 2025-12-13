Schulte scores 21, Fordham defeats Manhattan 82-53

NEW YORK (AP) — Rikus Schulte scored 21 points as Fordham beat Manhattan 82-53 on Saturday. Schulte also added 10…

NEW YORK (AP) — Rikus Schulte scored 21 points as Fordham beat Manhattan 82-53 on Saturday.

Schulte also added 10 rebounds for the Rams (8-4). Christian Henry scored 19 points while going 8 of 16 (3 for 7 from 3-point range), grabbed six rebounds, and dished nine assists. Dejour Reaves had 18 points and shot 8 for 15, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Anthony Isaac led the way for the Jaspers (4-7, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 16 points. Jaden Winston added nine points, seven assists and two steals for Manhattan. Devin Dinkins had eight points.

Fordham took the lead for good with 16:09 remaining in the first half. The score was 31-25 at halftime, with Schulte racking up nine points. Henry scored 15 points in the second half as Fordham went on to secure the victory, outscoring Manhattan by 23 points in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.