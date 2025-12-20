Schmidt leads Cal Baptist against No. 23 Nebraska after 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-6) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-6) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays No. 23 Nebraska after Grace Schmidt scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 76-71 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-0 at home. Nebraska averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 11-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lancers are 2-4 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 26.0% from 3-point range.

Nebraska scores 89.8 points, 25.6 more per game than the 64.2 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 12.2 more points per game (68.9) than Nebraska gives up (56.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Callin Hake is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Lancers. Emma Johansson is averaging 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 88.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.