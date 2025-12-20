Schiro leads Siena against Canisius after 32-point showing

Siena Saints (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (3-7, 1-0 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-8, 0-1 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Canisius after Francesca Schiro scored 32 points in Siena’s 107-69 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 2-3 at home. Canisius allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.9 points per game.

The Saints are 1-0 in MAAC play. Siena is fourth in the MAAC giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Canisius makes 41.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Siena has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Siena averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Canisius allows.

The Golden Griffins and Saints square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shariah Gailes is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Corniya Clay is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Schiro is averaging 16.5 points and 2.4 steals for the Saints. Genevive Wedemeyer is averaging 8.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.