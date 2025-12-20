Scharnowski scores 14 as Belmont takes down UC Irvine 84-58

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Drew Scharnowski scored 14 points off of the bench to help lead Belmont over UC Irvine…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Drew Scharnowski scored 14 points off of the bench to help lead Belmont over UC Irvine 84-58 on Friday.

Scharnowski also had nine rebounds for the Bruins (12-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme scored 12 points while going 5 of 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and added 12 rebounds. Nic McClain shot 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight assists.

Jurian Dixon led the way for the Anteaters (7-5, 2-0 Big West Conference) with 17 points. Eli Chol added 10 points and four blocks for UC Irvine. Andre Henry finished with 10 points.

Belmont took the lead with 45 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Scharnowski led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 38-36 at the break. Belmont pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend an eight-point lead to 18 points.

They outscored UC Irvine by 24 points in the final half, as Eoin Dillon led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

