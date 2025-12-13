Sayvia Sellers scores 30 points and No. 20 Washington women rally in fourth quarter to top Green Bay

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers matched her career-high with 30 points and No. 20 Washington overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit…

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers matched her career-high with 30 points and No. 20 Washington overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Green Bay 79-74 on Saturday.

Washington trailed 67-56 after Green Bay scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter but the Huskies outscored their visitors 23-7 the rest of the way.

Sellers scored 30 points for the fourth time in her career and made a career-high seven 3-pointers. The last of her 3-pointers gave Washington a 71-70 lead with 6 1/2 minutes remaining and the Huskies held Green Bay to four points down the stretch.

Avery Howell had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Washington (9-1). Elle Ladine added 11 points and Yulia Grabovskaia scored 10. Sellers had seven of Washington’s 14 turnovers. The Huskies made 14 of 29 3-pointers.

Jenna Guyer scored 19 points, Maddy Skorupski 14 and Carley Duffney and Meghan Schultz 13 each for Green Bay (8-4).

Green Bay led 42-40 at halftime and pushed the lead to 10 points midway through the third quarter. Sellers hit a layup and a 3-pointer to get Washington within 60-55 but Guyer responded with a 3-pointer and a jumper to put the Phoenix back up by 10 with a minute left in the quarter.

Up next

Washington: The Huskies visit Stanford on Friday.

Green Bay: The Phoenix visit Miami of Ohio on Saturday. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.