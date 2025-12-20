Sawyer leads Montana against No. 11 Louisville after 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (9-2) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -31.5; over/under is…

Montana Grizzlies (6-6) at Louisville Cardinals (9-2)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -31.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces No. 11 Louisville after Te’Jon Sawyer scored 23 points in Montana’s 82-75 loss to the Montana Tech Orediggers.

The Cardinals have gone 7-0 in home games. Louisville leads the ACC with 91.4 points and is shooting 47.0%.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 on the road. Montana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisville makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Montana averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cardinals. Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 15.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tyler Thompson is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 8.7 points. Money Williams is averaging 21.2 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 90.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 81.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.