Saunders and No. 10 BYU host Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at BYU Cougars (10-1)

Provo, Utah; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 BYU takes on Abilene Christian after Richie Saunders scored 24 points in BYU’s 93-57 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 at home. BYU has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 1-3 on the road. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

BYU averages 85.6 points, 17.1 more per game than the 68.5 Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is averaging 21.1 points, seven rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars. Saunders is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yaniel Rivera is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals. Bradyn Hubbard is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.