Sarah Strong scores 14 to lead No. 1 UConn over South Florida 85-51

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sarah Strong had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 1 UConn Huskies to an 85-51 win over South Florida on Tuesday.

Blanca Quinonez added 13 points including three 3-pointers for the defending national champions. Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade each scored 10 points. UConn shot 51% (32 for 63) from the floor.

UConn (8-0) scored the first 10 points of the game and took a 29-10 lead after the first period. The Huskies led 48-16 at halftime.

L’or Mputu had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead South Florida (5-4). Carla Brito had eight points and seven rebounds. The Bulls had 20 turnovers.

NO. 16 SOUTHERN CAL 79, SAINT MARY’S (CAL) 33

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Londynn Jones scored 17 points and Kara Dunn added 15 for No. 16 Southern California in a win over Saint Mary’s (Cal).

The Trojans (6-2) went on a 21-0 run that lasted almost the entire second quarter to go up 42-18 heading into halftime.

USC shot 46% (26 of 56) from the field and 76% (19 of 25) from the free-throw line. The Trojans forced 29 turnovers for 28 points, and finished the game on a 12-2 run.

