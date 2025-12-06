Santos, James lead Delaware State to 75-72 OT win over Delaware

Ademar Santos scored 22 points and Ponce James added four points in overtime as Delaware State took down Delaware 75-72 on Saturday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Ademar Santos scored 22 points and Ponce James added four points in overtime as Delaware State took down Delaware 75-72 on Saturday.

Santos added five rebounds for the Hornets (3-8). James scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 20 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added six assists and five steals. Miles Webb had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-6) were led in scoring by Justyn Fernandez, who finished with 23 points. Christian Bliss added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Delaware. Tyler Houser had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Delaware State entered halftime tied with Delaware 28-28. Santos paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Delaware State played Delaware even in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 65-65.

James scored their four the overtime points while shooting 1 of 3 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.