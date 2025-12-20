Santa Clara visits North Texas following Glancey’s 29-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) at North Texas Mean Green (6-5) Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

Santa Clara Broncos (9-3) at North Texas Mean Green (6-5)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays North Texas after Sophie Glancey scored 29 points in Santa Clara’s 91-72 win against the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Mean Green are 4-3 in home games. North Texas ranks seventh in the AAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Megan Nestor averaging 7.2.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 away from home. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC giving up 61.3 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

North Texas makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Santa Clara scores 21.8 more points per game (82.0) than North Texas gives up (60.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nestor is averaging 12.8 points and 12 rebounds for the Mean Green. Aysia Proctor is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Glancey is shooting 48.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

