Santa Clara defeats Portland 92-85

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Elijah Mahi scored 22 points as Santa Clara beat Portland 92-85 on Tuesday.

Mahi went 9 of 13 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Broncos (11-4, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Brenton Knapper scored 16 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Christian Hammond shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Pilots (7-8, 0-2) were led in scoring by Joel Foxwell, who finished with 20 points, 15 assists and three steals. Cameron Williams added 17 points for Portland. Timo George also had 16 points.

Mahi scored eight points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 44-40. Santa Clara pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 71-67 with 8:02 left in the half. Mahi scored 14 second-half points.

