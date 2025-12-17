Santa Clara Broncos and the North Texas Mean Green square off in Santa Cruz, California

North Texas Mean Green (8-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-3) Santa Cruz, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Texas Mean Green (8-3) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (8-3)

Santa Cruz, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara squares off against North Texas at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz, California.

The Broncos are 8-3 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 2.9.

The Mean Green have an 8-3 record in non-conference games. North Texas ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 4.5.

Santa Clara makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). North Texas averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is averaging 17.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 80.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.