Santa Clara Broncos and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in Santa Cruz, California

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-9) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (9-3)

Santa Cruz, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago and Santa Clara square off in Santa Cruz, California.

The Broncos are 9-3 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC scoring 79.2 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Ramblers are 3-9 in non-conference play. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Santa Clara is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Loyola Chicago allows to opponents. Loyola Chicago has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Ensminger is averaging 6.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Broncos. Christian Hammond is averaging 15.8 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 10.8 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

