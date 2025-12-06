San Jose State takes on Cal, seeks to halt 7-game skid

San Jose State Spartans (0-7) at California Golden Bears (6-3) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose…

San Jose State Spartans (0-7) at California Golden Bears (6-3)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State comes into the matchup with Cal as losers of seven in a row.

The Golden Bears are 5-0 in home games. Cal has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 0-5 in road games. San Jose State has a 0-6 record against teams above .500.

Cal makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). San Jose State’s 32.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Cal has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 52.7%.

Allie Cummins is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging nine points. Maya Anderson is averaging 12 points and six rebounds.

