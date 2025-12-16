San Jose State plays Wyoming, looks to end road losing streak

San Jose State Spartans (1-9) at Wyoming Cowgirls (3-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State…

San Jose State Spartans (1-9) at Wyoming Cowgirls (3-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will attempt to stop its seven-game road skid when the Spartans visit Wyoming.

The Cowgirls have gone 3-1 at home. Wyoming averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans are 0-7 on the road. San Jose State gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

Wyoming averages 52.7 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than the 70.1 San Jose State allows. San Jose State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.0 percentage points lower than Wyoming has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 16.3 points. Henna Sandvik is shooting 37.0% and averaging 7.7 points.

Maya Anderson is shooting 34.5% and averaging 11.8 points for the Spartans. Rylei Waugh is averaging 9.9 points.

