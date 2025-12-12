San Jose State plays CSU Northridge on 6-game road slide

San Jose State Spartans (1-8) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-4, 1-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (1-8) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-4, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will look to end its six-game road skid when the Spartans take on CSU Northridge.

The Matadors have gone 3-1 at home. CSU Northridge scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 0-6 in road games. San Jose State is fifth in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amira Brown averaging 5.0.

CSU Northridge averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Nazario averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Morgan Edwards is shooting 35.6% and averaging 7.5 points.

Allie Cummins is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 8.4 points. Maya Anderson is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.