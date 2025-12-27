San Francisco visits Seattle U following Fuchs’ 23-point outing

San Francisco Dons (8-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-2) Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -1.5; over/under…

San Francisco Dons (8-5) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-2)

Seattle; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Seattle U after David Fuchs scored 23 points in San Francisco’s 94-64 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Redhawks are 7-1 in home games. Seattle U is third in the WCC scoring 81.0 points while shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Dons are 0-2 in road games. San Francisco scores 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

Seattle U’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Dons match up Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Beasley is averaging 13 points for the Dons. Tyrone Riley IV is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

