San Francisco hosts Oregon State after Shuler’s 21-point game

Oregon State Beavers (8-5) at San Francisco Dons (7-4)

San Francisco; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays San Francisco after Kennedie Shuler scored 21 points in Oregon State’s 64-57 win against the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Dons are 5-2 in home games. San Francisco scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Beavers have gone 0-1 away from home. Oregon State ranks third in the WCC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

San Francisco’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 65.8 points per game, 2.3 more than the 63.5 San Francisco gives up to opponents.

The Dons and Beavers match up Sunday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noelia Mourino is averaging 7.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dons. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tiara Bolden averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Jenna Villa is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Beavers: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

