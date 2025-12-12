San Francisco hosts Colorado State after Bargesser’s 23-point showing

Colorado State Rams (8-2) at San Francisco Dons (6-3) San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays…

Colorado State Rams (8-2) at San Francisco Dons (6-3)

San Francisco; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State plays San Francisco after Lexus Bargesser scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 70-47 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Dons have gone 4-1 at home. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noelia Mourino averaging 4.1.

The Rams are 2-0 in road games. Colorado State ranks third in the MWC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 4.8.

San Francisco scores 71.0 points, 17.4 more per game than the 53.6 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 6.8 more points per game (70.7) than San Francisco gives up (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Dons. Mourino is averaging 7.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0%.

Bargesser is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Ronsiek is averaging 10 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

