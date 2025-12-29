San Francisco faces Portland in conference showdown

Portland Pilots (7-6, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-5, 0-1 WCC) San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-6, 1-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (7-5, 0-1 WCC)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Candy Edokpaigbe and San Francisco host Dyani Ananiev and Portland in WCC action Tuesday.

The Dons are 5-3 in home games. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mara Neira averaging 3.9.

The Pilots are 1-0 in WCC play. Portland averages 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

San Francisco makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Portland has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neira is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 6.6 points and 1.7 steals. Edokpaigbe is shooting 47.3% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Ananiev is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 steals. Lainey Spear is shooting 50.7% and averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

