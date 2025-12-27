San Diego visits Santa Clara following Fox’s 23-point game

San Diego Toreros (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-3) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara…

San Diego Toreros (7-6) at Santa Clara Broncos (10-3)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts San Diego after Kylee Fox scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 84-72 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Broncos are 4-1 in home games. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 17.3 assists per game led by Ashley Hawkins averaging 5.9.

The Toreros are 0-4 on the road. San Diego is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Santa Clara makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). San Diego has shot at a 35.7% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 36.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is averaging 15.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Broncos. Maia Jones is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Owens is averaging 9.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Toreros: 6-4, averaging 55.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.