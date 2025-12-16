San Diego State visits Fresno State after Marr’s 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (6-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State…

San Diego State Aztecs (6-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces San Diego State after Ava Marr scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 81-62 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC with 12.8 assists per game led by Emilia Long averaging 3.7.

The Aztecs are 1-0 on the road. San Diego State scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Fresno State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). San Diego State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.0 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Aztecs face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marr is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.7 points. Long is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

Naomi Panganiban is averaging 12.7 points for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

