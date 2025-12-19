San Diego State takes on conference foe Boise State

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 0-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-3, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (9-3, 0-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (7-3, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Boise State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs are 4-1 in home games. San Diego State averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Broncos are 0-1 against conference opponents. Boise State scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

San Diego State is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

The Aztecs and Broncos match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Tatum Thompson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.