San Diego State and Air Force face off for conference matchup

Air Force Falcons (7-5, 1-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 2-0 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (7-5, 1-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-3, 2-0 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on San Diego State in MWC action Wednesday.

The Aztecs are 5-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks sixth in the MWC in team defense, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 37.6% shooting.

The Falcons are 1-1 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 8.8.

San Diego State is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 35.8% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 37.6% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Falcons face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nala Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Aztecs. Naomi Panganiban is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bhret Clay is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.7 points and 1.6 steals. Milahnie Perry is averaging 16.4 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

