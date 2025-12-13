San Diego hosts UC Riverside after Wickstrom’s 22-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-6, 1-1 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (5-6) San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Riverside Highlanders (2-6, 1-1 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (5-6)

San Diego; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside visits San Diego after Hannah Wickstrom scored 22 points in UC Riverside’s 63-46 win over the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Toreros are 3-2 in home games. San Diego has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Highlanders are 0-4 on the road. UC Riverside is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

San Diego’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 56.4 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 59.2 San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Owens is averaging 9.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Toreros. Hallie Rhodes is averaging 10.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Kaylani Polk is averaging 7.4 points for the Highlanders. Wickstrom is averaging 18.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.