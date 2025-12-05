San Diego faces San Jose State on 3-game slide

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-5) San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (3-4) at San Jose State Spartans (3-5)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego looks to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against San Jose State.

The Spartans are 2-1 on their home court. San Jose State is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

The Toreros are 0-1 on the road. San Diego ranks eighth in the WCC giving up 72.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

San Jose State averages 72.0 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.7 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 73.7 points per game, 1.9 more than the 71.8 San Jose State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 17.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 11.4 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 40.5%.

Toneari Lane is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 11 points. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 11.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

