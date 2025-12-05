Samford visits VCU following Hill’s 21-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at VCU Rams (5-3) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is…

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at VCU Rams (5-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Samford after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 21 points in VCU’s 86-68 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Rams have gone 3-0 at home. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 84.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. Samford gives up 79.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

VCU averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Samford allows. Samford’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than VCU has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Jadrian Tracey is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.3 points.

Jadin Booth is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

