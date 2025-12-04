Samford visits VCU after Hill’s 21-point game

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at VCU Rams (5-3) Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Samford after Terrence…

Samford Bulldogs (4-5) at VCU Rams (5-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Samford after Terrence Hill Jr. scored 21 points in VCU’s 86-68 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Rams have gone 3-0 at home. VCU scores 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in road games. Samford is eighth in the SoCon scoring 73.7 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

VCU averages 84.5 points, 5.3 more per game than the 79.2 Samford gives up. Samford averages 73.7 points per game, 1.1 more than the 72.6 VCU gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 12 points. Jadrian Tracey is shooting 41.1% and averaging 12.3 points.

Jadin Booth is averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

