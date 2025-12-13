Samford plays South Carolina Upstate following Yarbrough’s 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes…

Samford Bulldogs (4-8) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on South Carolina Upstate after Kaylee Yarbrough scored 20 points in Samford’s 68-66 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Spartans are 3-1 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 3-6 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 on the road. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 58.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 66.9 South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

Briana Rivera is averaging 12.4 points for the Bulldogs. Yarbrough is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

