Samford defeats Reinhardt 85-49

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 4:30 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Judson Bjornstad’s 16 points helped Samford defeat NAIA member Reinhardt 85-49 on Friday.

Bjornstad also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-6). Dylan Faulkner scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Zach Lamey went 5 of 10 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Tee Williams led the way for the Eagles with 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. AJ Shaw added eight points, six rebounds and four assists for Reinhardt, and Blake Seitz finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

