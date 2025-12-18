Sam Houston takes home win streak into matchup with SMU

SMU Mustangs (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston…

SMU Mustangs (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (5-3)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bearkats face SMU.

The Bearkats are 4-0 in home games. Sam Houston is seventh in the CUSA in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. Aysia Ward-Strong leads the Bearkats with 6.9 boards.

The Mustangs are 0-2 on the road. SMU has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Sam Houston’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fanta Kone is shooting 51.6% and averaging 11.0 points for the Bearkats. Annika Corcoran is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Tyi Skinner is shooting 35.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Mustangs. Zahra King is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

