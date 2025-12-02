Sam Houston plays Rice on 4-game win streak

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-1) at Rice Owls (5-3) Houston; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks to keep…

Sam Houston Bearkats (5-1) at Rice Owls (5-3)

Houston; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Bearkats take on Rice.

The Owls are 2-0 in home games. Rice scores 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Bearkats are 1-1 in road games. Sam Houston has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

Rice averages 66.6 points, 17.1 more per game than the 49.5 Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston scores 5.7 more points per game (68.0) than Rice allows (62.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is shooting 35.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Owls. Aniah Alexis is averaging 8.6 points.

Fanta Kone is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

