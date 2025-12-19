Salenbien and the Ball State Cardinals host conference foe Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (8-4) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sisi Eleko and…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-4) at Ball State Cardinals (8-4)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sisi Eleko and Eastern Michigan visit Bree Salenbien and Ball State in MAC action Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 in home games. Ball State is the MAC leader with 42.3 rebounds per game led by Salenbien averaging 9.0.

The Eagles are 3-4 on the road. Eastern Michigan averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Ball State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 67.0 points per game, 3.6 more than the 63.4 Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salenbien is averaging 16.3 points, nine rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Tessa Towers is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Oliwia Pelka is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.6 points. Eleko is averaging 17.5 points and 11.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

