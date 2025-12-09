Saint Peter’s hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after McDonald’s 23-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-3) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7) Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-3) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-7)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Peter’s after Kailee McDonald scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 69-61 win over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Peacocks have gone 1-2 at home. Saint Peter’s allows 66.8 points and has been outscored by 18.2 points per game.

The Knights are 2-3 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Rebecca Osei-Owusu averaging 6.8.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 31.7% from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 64.6 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 66.8 Saint Peter’s allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is shooting 35.7% and averaging 13.5 points for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Ava Renninger is averaging 16.1 points and 5.6 assists for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 12.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.